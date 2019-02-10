CAROLYN HARRISON

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLYN HARRISON.

 
 

CAROLYN J. HARRISON  

On Wednesday, February 6, 2019, Carolyn J. Harrison of Washington, DC was called to rest. She leaves to cherish her memory, two children, Deborah and Daniel (Carol) Harrison; one brother, William Jackson (Evelyn); seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; three godchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at The New Macedonia Baptist Church, 4115 Alabama Ave., SE, Washington, DC from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Washington National Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.
Funeral Home
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
(301) 449-0400
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.