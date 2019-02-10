CAROLYN J. HARRISON
On Wednesday, February 6, 2019, Carolyn J. Harrison of Washington, DC was called to rest. She leaves to cherish her memory, two children, Deborah and Daniel (Carol) Harrison; one brother, William Jackson (Evelyn); seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; three godchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at The New Macedonia Baptist Church, 4115 Alabama Ave., SE, Washington, DC from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Washington National Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.