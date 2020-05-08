CAROLYN HAWE
1932 ~ 2020
Carolyn Hawe of Chesapeake, VA passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, April, 25, 2020. Carolyn was predeceased by her husband Russell, her son Richard, and her grandsons Robert, Jr., Ryan, and Nicolas. Carolyn is survived by her children Hilarie, Carol, Robert, Mark, Abby, Jim, Meredith, Natalia; ten grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her own children, Carolyn also provided a loving home to 85 foster children. Carolyn was an avid reader. She loved to cook and play bridge. Carolyn also enjoyed vacationing in London with her husband and traveling around the globe with family. For ten years Carolyn volunteered her free time to the Hotline Thrift Store in the Outer Banks of NC. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request her memory be honored with a memorial donation to the Outer Banks Hotline at www.obhotline.org/donate/
