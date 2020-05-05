The Washington Post

CAROLYN HOLDEN

CAROLYN HOLDEN  

Carolyn Holden, age 81, died of COVID-19 on April 24, 2020 at ManorCare Hyattsville. Carolyn is survived by her eight children, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Carolyn was born January 30,1939 in Waxhaws, SC to Elizabeth Robinson. Carolyn moved to the Washington, DC Area in 1955 where she attended and graduated from Cardozo SHS. Carolyn met James Holden Sr. whom she married and had 8 beautiful children: Cynthia, James Jr, Sandra, Sheila, Anthony, Timothy, John, and Paul. Carolyn was a social woman who had many friends. A private funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. The family asks that flowers and donations be sent to her home church St. Paul's Christian Community located at 414 Tennessee Avenue.
Published in The Washington Post on May 5, 2020
