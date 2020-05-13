The Washington Post

CAROLYN HOOVER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLYN HOOVER.
Service Information
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH
44601
(330)-823-1050
Funeral service
Friday, May 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
View Map
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Carolyn M. Hoover (Age 82)  

Formerly of Glenn Dale, Maryland, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 5 a.m., into the loving arms of the Lord. Beloved mother of Susan L. (Daniel) Michaels, Joanne M. (Kevin) Simon, Heidi D. (Kevin) DeGraff; grandmother of Deneal (Stephen) Kushner, Kyle Michaels, Graham (Rachel) Kinsinger, Morgan Kinsinger, Stefan Kinsinger, Lauren (Christopher) Ritter, Kristen Murdock, Aaron Murdock, Justin Murdock, Trenton Murdock, Clase (Alyssea) DeGraff, Mason DeGraff, Landen DeGraff, Briel (Titus) Parker; great-grandchildren, Simone Kushner, Katerina Kushner, Avianna Parker, and Tessa Kelham. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD. For memorial contributions please visit Carolyn's obituary at
Published in The Washington Post on May 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.