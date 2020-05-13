Carolyn M. Hoover (Age 82)
Formerly of Glenn Dale, Maryland, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 5 a.m., into the loving arms of the Lord. Beloved mother of Susan L. (Daniel) Michaels, Joanne M. (Kevin) Simon, Heidi D. (Kevin) DeGraff; grandmother of Deneal (Stephen) Kushner, Kyle Michaels, Graham (Rachel) Kinsinger, Morgan Kinsinger, Stefan Kinsinger, Lauren (Christopher) Ritter, Kristen Murdock, Aaron Murdock, Justin Murdock, Trenton Murdock, Clase (Alyssea) DeGraff, Mason DeGraff, Landen DeGraff, Briel (Titus) Parker; great-grandchildren, Simone Kushner, Katerina Kushner, Avianna Parker, and Tessa Kelham. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD. For memorial contributions please visit Carolyn's obituary at