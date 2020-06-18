CAROLYN HOWARD
1940 - 2020
Carolyn Harris Howard
On Thursday, June 11, 2020 after a lengthy illness Carolyn Harris Howard peacefully passed. "Patty" as she was affectionally called by family and friends is survived by one daughter, Felicia (Lorenzo) Capers; three sons, David (Dianne), Stephen and Christopher (Elizabeth) Howard, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Patty is also survived by three sisters, Dorothy Gray, Peggy Hannah, and Phyllis Lewis and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held in San Antonio, TX.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home - San Antonio
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 431-9820
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
June 17, 2020
Sincerest condolences to you and the family
Ann Roberts
Family
June 17, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family.
George Satchell
Friend
June 17, 2020
My you rest in peace Lloyd Riley Jr
Erik Riley Marc Riley

Lloyd Riley
Family
June 17, 2020
Mrs. Howard was truly an angel here on earth. She was always happy, fun, and always had a kind spirit and the most beautiful smile with an unforgettable contagious laugh that would bring so much joy to everyone's heart that knew her. She was my daughter's Motherlaw, so please know that these would more than likely have been my daughters words about her too. I will always cherish the memories that had with her, everytime I would see her. I extend my sincere condolences to the entire Harris and Howard family. I've stood where you guys are standing how, so I can honestly say I know how you all feel. There's nothing more special than a Mother's love. May God give you all peace and strength.
May Mrs. Howard, Rest In Heaven!
Mary Grant-Drew
Family
June 16, 2020
Felicia and family,
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this sorrowful time.
Renee and Lorenzo Garcia
Friend
June 16, 2020
To Felicia and Family,
Please accept my deepest condolences for your family's loss. I pray that the love of God surrounds you, and may his peace rest upon you.

Tanisha
Tanisha Turner
Friend
