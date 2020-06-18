

Carolyn Harris Howard

On Thursday, June 11, 2020 after a lengthy illness Carolyn Harris Howard peacefully passed. "Patty" as she was affectionally called by family and friends is survived by one daughter, Felicia (Lorenzo) Capers; three sons, David (Dianne), Stephen and Christopher (Elizabeth) Howard, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Patty is also survived by three sisters, Dorothy Gray, Peggy Hannah, and Phyllis Lewis and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held in San Antonio, TX.



