The Washington Post

Carolyn Johnson

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Lying in State
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Church of Jesus Christ Apostolic
7901 16th St., NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Church of Jesus Christ Apostolic
7901 16th St., NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Carolyn Johnson  

Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 14, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Crystal Brown; two sons, Allen Johnson, Jr., Alexander Johnson; one granddaughter Kennedy Fleming; two sisters, Florence Gatling, Dorothy Dunn; two brothers, Melvin Burroughs, Theo Burroughs, Sr.; a host of nieces, nephews, and extended relatives and friends. Mrs. Johnson will lie in state at First United Church of Jesus Christ Apostolic, 7901 16th St., NW on Friday, November 22 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 20, 2019
