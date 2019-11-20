Carolyn Johnson
Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 14, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Crystal Brown; two sons, Allen Johnson, Jr., Alexander Johnson; one granddaughter Kennedy Fleming; two sisters, Florence Gatling, Dorothy Dunn; two brothers, Melvin Burroughs, Theo Burroughs, Sr.; a host of nieces, nephews, and extended relatives and friends. Mrs. Johnson will lie in state at First United Church of Jesus Christ Apostolic, 7901 16th St., NW on Friday, November 22 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.