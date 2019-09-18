

Carolyn B. JONES



Carolyn Jones, 73, of Woodbridge, died September 11, 2019 at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. Ms. Jones was born October 4, 1945 to the late Leon and Josephine Bageon in New Orleans, Lousiana. She is also preceded in death by her son, Kenneth R. Jones.

She is survived by her daughter, Iantha Jones; her sister, Anna Mouton (Ashton); brother, John Bageon (Sheila); three nieces; one great niece; two great nephews; and one great great nephew. She is was also survived by her caretakers, Rosita "Renee" and Ronald Baker, and many other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 20, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 14160 Ferndale Rd., Woodbridge, VA 22193.