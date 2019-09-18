The Washington Post

Carolyn Jones

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Jones.
Service Information
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
14160 Ferndale Rd.
Woodbridge, DC
View Map
Send Flowers
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Carolyn B. JONES  

Carolyn Jones, 73, of Woodbridge, died September 11, 2019 at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. Ms. Jones was born October 4, 1945 to the late Leon and Josephine Bageon in New Orleans, Lousiana. She is also preceded in death by her son, Kenneth R. Jones.
She is survived by her daughter, Iantha Jones; her sister, Anna Mouton (Ashton); brother, John Bageon (Sheila); three nieces; one great niece; two great nephews; and one great great nephew. She is was also survived by her caretakers, Rosita "Renee" and Ronald Baker, and many other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 20, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 14160 Ferndale Rd., Woodbridge, VA 22193.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.