

Carolyn Kaydouh

November 25, 1953 - November 5, 2020 On November 5, 2020, Carolyn Kaydouh of McLean, VA passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Beloved wife of Michael Kaydouh; devoted mother of Madeline Yanni and Ronald Parry; sister to Christine Teeple, Barbara Sherman, Robert Edelmann, Lucy Bauer, Amy Twitchell and John Edelmann. She loved her west highland terrier, Maxie. She graduated in 1976 from the University of Rochester and pursued a career in Nursing at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. She later worked at Georgetown University Hospital earning a MS from Georgetown University in 1995 and specialized in Pediatric and Neonatal Nursing for 16 years. Later she worked as a Manager for a HMO overseeing hospital discharge plans and benefits. She was known for her genuine kindness and generous spirit to all. On a sunny day, you could always find her gardening in the backyard. In the springtime, her tulips became a spectacular display of nature's rebirth. Carolyn was synonymous with springtime. She also enjoyed traveling with her family to far-flung and exotic destinations. A celebration of her life for family and friends will be held at a future date to be determined.



