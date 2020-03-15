

Carolyn B. Kercheval



Of Annandale, VA, 80, born May 26, 1939 in Welch, WV, was called home to be with the Lord on March 3, 2020 after a brief time in Easton, Maryland.

A lifelong resident of Northern Virginia, Carolyn was a 1957 graduate of Wakefield High School in Arlington. A strong proponent of exercise and a healthy lifestyle, she could often be seen taking long, daily walks, exercising at the Audrey Moore REC center, and playing tennis over the years. Among her treasured pastimes were scenic painting, creating a natural habitat for birdwatching, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Ms. Kercheval enjoyed an early career in secretarial work at the Pentagon and then transitioned to financial services officer at Bank of America until her retirement. She was a long-time, active member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Annandale where she worked on the newsletter and volunteered in various capacities. She was an active member of The Sleepy Hollow Bath & Racquet Club in Falls Church. She was also a philanthropic contributor to many beloved causes and organizations including: St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, The Guillain- Barre Foundation, and Habitat for Humanity.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul J. and Katherine C. Booth. She is survived by her two sons, John of Virginia and Bradford of Bethlehem, Maryland; daughter-in-law, Rhonda B. Kercheval; and her four beloved grandchildren Cassidy, Casey, Connor, and Ashley, of Bethlehem, Maryland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National COPD Foundation, www.copdfoundation.org

At this time services will be held privately.