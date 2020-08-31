Of Potomac, Maryland died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at home after an extended illness. Born on September 27, 1945 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Carroll Douglas and Josephine O'Brien Kendall. She and her husband, John Patrick Lyman, celebrated 50 years of marriage in April 2020.Carolyn was a 1963 graduate of The Academy of The Holy Cross in Kensington, MD and a 1967 graduate of Loyola University of Cincinnati in Ohio with a degree in Home Economics. She was employed by Potomac Electric Power Company for five years and met John there. After raising their children, Carolyn returned to work for the Montgomery County Public Schools as a Special Education Instructional Assistant.She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church for 42 years. With her husband, she was involved in the parish's Pre-Cana Marriage Preparation as well as the Pre-Cana Marriage Preparation for the Archdiocese of Washington, DC. She was a member of the Teams of Our Lady locally and Internationally. Carolyn was a regular volunteer for charitable works including Meals on Wheels, providing food to and helping with several soup kitchens. She served on the Board of Directors of Jubilee Foundation. She was named Young Mother of the Year for the State of Maryland in 1979. In addition to her charitable works, Carolyn enjoyed traveling, cooking, reading and exercise.In addition to her husband John, she is survived by her son, Kevin and wife, Michele of Crownsville, daughter, Monica of Takoma Park, son, Eric and wife, Annie of Tucson, AZ, and son, Mark and wife, Meghan of Kensington; eight grandchildren: Aurora, Ryder, Lauren, Mackenzie, River, Johnny, Cal, and Bo; a sister, Terri Ragsdale, a predeceased sister, Jackie Gregory, and several nieces and nephews.Carolyn will be remembered for her faith, generosity, compassion, and dignity in life and during her illness.The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 1st from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, MD, 20854. The church service will start at 12 Noon with burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. (Social distancing and masks are required at both the church and the cemetery.)