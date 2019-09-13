

Carolyn Maslaney

(Age 65)



Passed away on September 11, 2019 in Leesburg, VA. She was the wife, and high school sweetheart, of Gary Maslaney. They shared 45 years of marriage together.

She was a fiercely devoted mother of three children and four grandchildren. A true people-person and devout Christian. Everyone knew her as "mom."

Family, friends, and others whose lives Carolyn touched are invited to the viewing, funeral and burial services.

Viewing: Friday, September 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home in Leesburg, VA. Funeral: Saturday, September 14, at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Leesburg, VA. Burial (following the funeral) at Green Hill Cemetery in Berryville, VA.