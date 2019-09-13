The Washington Post

CAROLYN MASLANEY (1954 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My dear big sister. I will always remember us being the..."
    - Linda McAtee Walker
  • - Linda Walker
  • "Beautiful words and photos to capture Carolyns life! ..."
    - Mary Margaret Cathcart Kemp
  • "May you Rest in Peace, Carolyn, you are free...I will never..."
    - Linda Kessler
  • "May God bless you, your family and your Mom. Lovely..."
    - Holly Grosvenor
Service Information
Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg
201 Edwards Ferry Road NE
Leesburg, VA
20176
(703)-777-1414
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg
201 Edwards Ferry Road NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Leesburg, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Carolyn Maslaney  
(Age 65)  

Passed away on September 11, 2019 in Leesburg, VA. She was the wife, and high school sweetheart, of Gary Maslaney. They shared 45 years of marriage together.
 
She was a fiercely devoted mother of three children and four grandchildren. A true people-person and devout Christian. Everyone knew her as "mom."
 
Family, friends, and others whose lives Carolyn touched are invited to the viewing, funeral and burial services.
 
Viewing: Friday, September 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home in Leesburg, VA. Funeral: Saturday, September 14, at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Leesburg, VA. Burial (following the funeral) at Green Hill Cemetery in Berryville, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details