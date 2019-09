Carolyn Younger Morgan



Carolyn Younger Morgan, 88, died Monday August 26, 2019. She was the widow of Jack Wayne Morgan. Carolyn is survived by her children, Laura Bowen of Waukesha, WI; son, Steve Morgan and daughter-in-law, Judy Morgan of Fairfax, VA; son, Jim Morgan and daughter-in-law, Cheyney Morgan of Suwanee, GA; grandchildren, Ashley Bowen of Titusville, FL, Kelly Bowen of Waukesha, WI, Andrew Morgan, Samantha Morgan, and Malcolm Morgan of Fairfax, VA, Joshua and Carleigh Morgan of Suwanee, GA; and great-grandchildren, Morgan Lemaster and Ryan Nicolaisson of Titusville, FL, and Makenzie Bowen of Waukesha, WI.

A funeral will be held Friday, September 6, at 12 p.m. by Rev. Msgr. J. Kenneth Rush, at Diuguid Wiggington Chapel. Final internment will be at Spring Hill Cemetary on Fort Avenue in Lynchburg, VA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.