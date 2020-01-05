The Washington Post

CAROLYN "Page" MORI

Service Information
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA
20170
(703)-437-1764
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA 20170
Carolyn Mori (Monroe)  
"Page" (Age 82)  

Had the precious opportunity to embrace the lord and reunite with loved ones on Monday, December 30, 2019. Page, after being a full time home maker, embarked on a decorated 20 year career as a logistics officer for the Central Intelligence Agency that took her all over the world. She was an amazing woman, who had incredible strength and resolve to overcome any obstacle with style and grace. Page is survived by seven children, Linda, Bud, Carol, Diane, Catherine, Heather and Lisa; 17 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Adams-Green Funeral Home in Herndon, VA from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020. Condolences at
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 5, 2020
