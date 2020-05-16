

Carolyn S. Morningstar



Of Gaithersburg, MD died at the age of 72 on Friday, May 8, 2020 of the virus COVID-19 at Shady Grove Hospital in Rockville, MD. Carolyn was born on August 18, 1947 in Wichita, Kansas, the first and only daughter of three children of the late Roy E. Wyett and Faye K. Wyett. She is survived by her two daughters, Lauri K. Morningstar (Escarlet Vidal) and Jennifer L. Morningstar, her nephew and niece, Matthew and Cassandra (Dani) Wyett whom she raised since infancy along with her brother, Donald R. Wyett. She also leaves behind her very dear cousin and life-long friend, Wanda Eader (Don Eader). Also, nephew, Jonathan Wyett (Marielle Wyett), niece Linsday Bennett (Matthew Bennett), and a great niece and great nephew, Anna and Alexander Bennett. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald R. Wyett, DDS.

Carolyn graduated from Richard Montgomery High School in 1965 and received her Bachelor of Arts in Special Education from the University of Maryland in 1975. She was a Special Education Teacher for Montgomery County Public Schools for over 25 years. Her love and devotion for the countless children whom she taught over the years will never be forgotten.

Carolyn was a lover and caretaker of pets and had many beloved dogs and cats throughout her life. Her family will always remember her generous, loving, and kind nature as well as her infectious laughter and beautiful smile.

Carolyn loved dancing and vacationing to her favorite place, Hawaii. She saved countless lost and injured animals. She loved science, history and learning about culture. Her hobbies were teaching her niece and nephew, walking her dogs, and Bible study. She was an avid member of the Mill Creek Parish United Methodist Church.

She will be missed by many friends, neighbors, students, and others whose lives she's touched. She was loved.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral services will be private. Memorial donations may be sent to Lauri or Jennifer Morningstar at their personal addresses. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pumphrey Funeral Home in Rockville, MD. She will be laid to rest near her parents in Park Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, in Rockville, MD.

We hope in the future when the pandemic has subsided to have an open memorial service near her birthday in August.