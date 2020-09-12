1/
CAROLYN NEWTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CAROLYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CAROLYN JEAN NEWTON  
On September 3, 2020, Carolyn Jean Newton, beloved wife of Ivory V. Newton, to whom she was married for 55-years, and devoted mother of Eric Bryon Newton (predeceased), Lori Michelle Chatman, and Marcelus Newton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She is also survived by her sister and brother, Delores Ann Jones and Kenneth Mills, her grandchildren, Anthony, Eric Jr., Joshua, Justin, Savannah, Aryanna, Marella, and Mason, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Services are private. Arrangements by Fort Lincoln Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
3018645090
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved