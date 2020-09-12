CAROLYN NEWTON



CAROLYN JEAN NEWTON

On September 3, 2020, Carolyn Jean Newton, beloved wife of Ivory V. Newton, to whom she was married for 55-years, and devoted mother of Eric Bryon Newton (predeceased), Lori Michelle Chatman, and Marcelus Newton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She is also survived by her sister and brother, Delores Ann Jones and Kenneth Mills, her grandchildren, Anthony, Eric Jr., Joshua, Justin, Savannah, Aryanna, Marella, and Mason, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Services are private. Arrangements by Fort Lincoln Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store