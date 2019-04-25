

Carolyn J. Noss (née Feicht) (Age 91)



Formerly of Falls Church, Virginia, and more recently, Palm Coast, Florida, passed away on April 1, 2019. Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, she received her Bachelor's Degree in Zoology from DePauw University in 1949 and conducted malaria research with Rhesus monkeys at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati before embarking on a life as the wife of an Air Force officer. Together with her husband, Lt. Col. John D. Noss, they were stationed in Colorado, Puerto Rico, Ohio, Nebraska, Alabama, and Virginia.

Carolyn was immensely creative and adventurous, but above all, was incredibly kind and caring. Family was her greatest joy and priority, and she lived a life of faith with excitement, optimism, and gratitude.

She blessed others with her talents as an expert seamstress, avid quilter, pianist, ceramic artist, tole painter, and gardener. She also enjoyed playing handbells, singing in church choirs, teaching Sunday School, camping, and traveling. A lifelong volunteer, she spent many years as a Girl Scout leader and service unit manager, multiple years as president of United Methodist Women groups, an elementary school tutor, and crisis pregnancy center volunteer and counselor. She was also a high school substitute teacher, managed a fabric store and served as a church secretary.

She was predeceased by her husband, John D. Noss, and her parents, Robert and Dorothy Feicht of Dayton, and is survived by her five children, John Noss, Deborah Ayers (Frank), Pamela Belongia (Ken), Karen Helble (Stuart), Kathryn Chenard (Michael); many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as her brother, Frederick Feicht; and sister, Martha Neitman (Robert), both of Dayton, Ohio.

Services will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.