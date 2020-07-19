

CAROLYN AUSTIN PARDOE

Carolyn Pardoe, our beloved wife, mother, and Moma, died suddenly and peacefully at home in Vinalhaven, Maine on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the age of 86. She spent her last month gardening, reading, talking with her cherished children and grandchildren, and planning for their visit to Mill River Farm - the magical place she shared with Charles Pardoe, her husband of 61 years. We are filled with grief, and with thankfulness and lasting joy over the life she made with all of us. On her path from Polkton, North Carolina, to Duke University and on to building her family in Bethesda Maryland, she stayed close to the many people important to her from every stage of life. Blessed with burning curiosity and personal grace, she fostered warm relationships that will sustain the many people she loved, and especially Charles Edward Pardoe, Charles Harmon Pardoe and Mariet Westermann, Elizabeth and Michael Gray, Annie Pardoe, Lucelle Pardoe, Harmon Pardoe, and Wim Pardoe. In lieu of a memorial service precluded by current events, the family is supporting Island Community Medical Services, Inc. in Vinalhaven, Friends of the Vinalhaven Public Library, and Vinalhaven Historical Society.



