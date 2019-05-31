The Washington Post

CAROLYN PETRUZZELLI

Guest Book
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Lutheran Church of St. Andrew
15300 New Hampshire Avenue
Silver Spring, DC
Notice
Carolyn S. Petruzzelli  
(Age 79)  

On Saturday, May 25, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Frank N. Petruzzelli; mother of Scott Petruzzelli (Patty) and Angela Petruzzelli; grandmother of Joshua, Jacob, and Sophia. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral Service at Lutheran Church of St. Andrew, 15300 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Home Care & Hospice, 10720 Old Columbia Pike, 2nd Floor, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2019
