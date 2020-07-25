1/1
CAROLYN PITT
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
CAROLYN PITT  
Slipped peacefully into eternal rest on July 11, 2020 surrounded by her beloved sons and family in Bethesda, Maryland. Carolyn was born on August 17, 1951 to the late Lindbergh Pitt and Marjorie (Joyner) Pitt in Greensville, North Carolina. She was the eldest of four children. Carolyn received her education in the Washington, DC Public School System and served as a Special Police officer, employed by the National Archives and MedStar Washington Hospital Center where she retired after 22 years of service. She leaves to mourn two sons, Carl M. Pitt (Eve), and Domingues V. Pitt (Tasha); sisters, Geraldine Pitt, Jackie Harris (Jimmie) and Francine Pitt; three nephews, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Visitation and funeral services will be held for Ms. Pitt at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722 on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
3018645090
