CAROLYN RAUCH

CAROLYN ELIZABETH RAUCH
Carolyn E. Rauch, 71, of Fairfax, VA, died at her home on July 19, 2020. Carolyn was born inMilford, NJ and grew up in Bucks County, PA. She retired from United Airlines after 30 years of service. She was the daughter of William H. Stanley, Jr (1910 -1996) and Elsie M. EckerStanley (1913-2014). In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her only sibling,William H. Stanley, III (1945-1966). She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, James O. Rauch of Fairfax. Inurnment will take place later in the Rauch family plot at Maple Park Cemetery in Aurora, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the CLL Society online at cllsociety.org
or by mail to P.O. Box 3197, Olathe, KS 66063.