The Washington Post

CAROLYN SAUER (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLYN SAUER.
Service Information
Thibadeau Mortuary Service, P.A.
124 E Diamond Ave
Gaithersburg, MD
20877
(301)-495-4950
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Fourth Presbyterian Church,
5500 River Road
Bethesda, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Carolyn Sauer  

On Friday, August 16, 2019, Carolyn June Sauer, age 92, died peacefully at her home in Gaithersburg, MD. Born in Ft. Smith, Arkansas on March 15, 1927, to the late Ernest C. and Tess (nee Wellman) Darnell. Beloved wife of Leo E. Sauer; Mother of Kim Wiklund (Caroline Ferree) of Towson, MD, Erik Wiklund of Sarasota, FL, and John Wiklund (Abraham Walker) of Silver Spring, MD; step-mother of Mark Sauer of Ft. Myers, FL, Daniel Sauer of Bethesda, MD, and Paul Sauer of Cape Coral, FL; adoring grandmother of Simone Walker-Wiklund of Silver Spring, MD. Predeceased by her step-daughter, Lynn "DeeDee" Sauer and her daughter-in-law, Patricia Kingsley. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 5500 River Road, Bethesda, MD 20816. Reception to follow. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to Fourth Presbyterian Church: https://4thpres.onlinegiving.org/donate/login or Holy Cross Hospice, Silver Spring, MD: www.holycrosshealth.org/foundation
Memories and Directions:
 

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 22, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.