Carolyn Sauer
On Friday, August 16, 2019, Carolyn June Sauer, age 92, died peacefully at her home in Gaithersburg, MD. Born in Ft. Smith
, Arkansas on March 15, 1927, to the late Ernest C. and Tess (nee Wellman) Darnell. Beloved wife of Leo E. Sauer; Mother of Kim Wiklund (Caroline Ferree) of Towson, MD, Erik Wiklund of Sarasota, FL, and John Wiklund (Abraham Walker) of Silver Spring, MD; step-mother of Mark Sauer of Ft. Myers, FL, Daniel Sauer of Bethesda, MD, and Paul Sauer of Cape Coral, FL; adoring grandmother of Simone Walker-Wiklund of Silver Spring, MD. Predeceased by her step-daughter, Lynn "DeeDee" Sauer and her daughter-in-law, Patricia Kingsley. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 5500 River Road, Bethesda, MD 20816. Reception to follow. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to Fourth Presbyterian Church: https://4thpres.onlinegiving.org/donate/login
or Holy Cross Hospice, Silver Spring, MD: www.holycrosshealth.org/foundation
Memories and Directions: