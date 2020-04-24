CAROLYN S. SCHWARTZ
On Monday, April 20, 2020, CAROLYN SCHWARTZ of Montgomery County, MD. Beloved wife of the late Keith Schwartz; loving mother of Ray and Evan (BO) Schwartz; sister of William Sands; cherished grandmother of Evan Doyle, Brody, and Brandon Schwartz; mother-in-law of Eileen Schwartz and Heather Carberry Schwartz; and sister-in-law of Christen Sands. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice at gilchristcares.org
