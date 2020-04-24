The Washington Post

CAROLYN SCHWARTZ

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLYN SCHWARTZ.
Service Information
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD
21043
(410)-465-2848
Notice
Send Flowers

 

CAROLYN S. SCHWARTZ  

On Monday, April 20, 2020, CAROLYN SCHWARTZ of Montgomery County, MD. Beloved wife of the late Keith Schwartz; loving mother of Ray and Evan (BO) Schwartz; sister of William Sands; cherished grandmother of Evan Doyle, Brody, and Brandon Schwartz; mother-in-law of Eileen Schwartz and Heather Carberry Schwartz; and sister-in-law of Christen Sands. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice at gilchristcares.org. Additional information and online condolences may be made at

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.