Carolyn Smith
1937 - 2020
Carolyn A. Giles Smith  Sunrise - February 24, 1937  Sunset - July 25, 2020  
Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Predeceased by husband, Wilmer Smith. Survived by daughters; Robyn (Maurice), Vicki, and Lori (Bruce); grandchildren, Lynn, OB, Ed, Carolyn, Jon, Jeff, Terry, and Asia; great-grandchildren; Zoey and Raemone; and a host of family and friends. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, all condolences can be sent to: 15107 Interlachen Dr., Apt. 119, Silver Spring, MD 20906.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 29, 2020.
