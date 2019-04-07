

CAROLYN AYERS THRIFT (Age 85)



On Sunday, March 31, 2019, Carolyn Ayers Thrift, of Bowie MD, beloved wife of the late Lloyd W. Thrift; loving mother of Cindy E. Butler, of Covington, VA; Lloyd W. Thrift III, of Bowie, MD; and David R. Thrift, of Centerville, VA, passed away. Survived by one brother Roger D. Ayers of Orrtanna, PA, six grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Preceded in death by parents Dr. Theodore T. Ayers and Ethel Charlotte Dansie Ayers. Carolyn, a longtime resident of Bowie, MD, earned her B.S from Bowie State and her M.A. from George Washington University. She was recognized in Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges. Carolyn retired from the State of Maryland Automobile Insurance where she served as a EOO officer. Surely, Another angel gets her wings. Family will receive friends on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2pm to 3pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD, where a memorial service will take place at 3pm. Interment private.