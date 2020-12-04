WALLER Carolyn Ruth Waller Carolyn Ruth Waller of Bethesda, Maryland passed away peacefully at home with family on November 28, 2020 after a long illness. She was born April 25, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois to John and Mary Nalbach. Carolyn met her husband of 61 years, Dr. Thomas R. Waller of Elmwood Park, Illinois while playing together in the Oak Park and River Forest High School orchestra. Their romance blossomed from their respective Universities; Carolyn at Bucknell and Tom at University of Wisconsin, Madison. Theirs was a life of adventure in which Carolyn worked tirelessly to improve the lives of those around her. In December 1965 she penned a Christmas letter from Caripe del Guacharo, Venezuela. She traveled there with just her young son to assist an anthropologist friend on a project focused on the welfare of rural, farming communities. She walked the hills interviewing families. Upon Tom's arrival, the young family went on to travel through Venezuela, Columbia, Peru, Brazil and Argentina. Carolyn carried her activism and humanitarianism into her life. In 1970 the doors opened to a daycare center she founded with a committee of the American Association of University Women. The center still exists, serving 150 children. She went on to law school and subsequently worked for the Washington Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. She was a fierce advocate for immigrant's rights and helped innumerable people from around the world find safe harbor and start new, productive lives in the United States. She had an indomitable energy and while she changed many lives for the better, she rarely spoke of her accomplishments. In 1989, one of her projects earned the Human Rights Award from the American Immigration Lawyers' Association. In 1991, she proudly accepted the Pro Bono Lawyer of the Year award from the District of Columbia Bar. In 2001 she was awarded the Equal Justice Award by the University of District of Columbia David A. Clark School of Law where she served as an adjunct law professor. Most importantly, she was an amazing mom, diving into duties such as den mother for the Cub Scouts, official Camping Mom for the girl scouts, and providing unlimited mom taxi service for the luckiest family on earth. She is survived by her beloved husband Dr. Thomas R. Waller; her siblings, Susan Lutz (Oceanside, Ca), John Nalbach (LaGrange, Ill); son John (Amy) of Kalispell, MT, daughter Lynn (Don) of Shady Side, MD. and four grandchildren, Linda, Scott, Katharine and Zachary. Services will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to the University of the District of Columbia David A. Clark school of law.