Carolynn A. Scheid
On April 4, 2019, Carolynn A. Scheid passed away peacefully at home. Born in Huntsville Alabama in 1921, she lived her adult life in Falls Church, Virginia. Beloved wife of W. Edwin Scheid (deceased). She is survived by four children, Nancy Scheid McMahon (Charles), Terri Scheid, Bill Scheid and Joellen Scheid; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Suzann Scheid Southworth. In Falls Church, Visitation: April 7, 6 to 8 p.m. at Murphy's Funeral Home and Rite of Christian Burial: April 8, 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church. Interment will be at 2 p.m., Columbia Gardens, Arlington VA. Donations may be made to .