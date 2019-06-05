CARRIE ELIZABETH BOLLMAN
Resident of Alexandria, Virginia passed away on June 1, 2019 at INOVA Fairfax hospital at the age of 47. Carrie received her BA degree from George Mason University and enjoyed a career as a Contract Specialist until failing health necessitated that she resign from working. Carrie was preceded in death by her father, Danny Smith
; her grandparents Banner and Carma Sykes, and Zeldon and Carrie Smith. She will be sadly missed by her husband Shannon Bollman; two daughters and one son, Shannon and Jaiden Bollman and Andy McNeese; her mother Betty Smith; her sister Tara Geary (Darren Geary); and two special nieces, Kayla Guttridge and Sadie Geary, as well as many other family members and friends. There will be a visitation at 10 a.m. and a funeral service to follow will be held at 11 a.m. at Everly Funeral Home, 6161 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, Virginia 22044 on Thursday June 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers donations in Carrie's name can be made to the following link. www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/get-involved/donate-to-ccfa/