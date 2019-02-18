CARRIE JEAN McGUIRE-McCALL
Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 9, 2019. She is survived by her son, Sharrif McGuire; two nieces, Durenne Holland and Dawn Banks; nephew, Clifton Beach II; two close friends, Penny Young and Renee Young and a host nieces; nephews other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, James McCall and her sister, Betty J. Beach. Celebration of life for Mrs. McGuire-McCall will be held at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd. NE on Wednesday, February 20, from 10 a.m. until service 11 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery.