CARRIE JEAN MCGUIRE-MCCALL

CARRIE JEAN McGUIRE-McCALL

Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 9, 2019. She is survived by her son, Sharrif McGuire; two nieces, Durenne Holland and Dawn Banks; nephew, Clifton Beach II; two close friends, Penny Young and Renee Young and a host nieces; nephews other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, James McCall and her sister, Betty J. Beach. Celebration of life for Mrs. McGuire-McCall will be held at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd. NE on Wednesday, February 20, from 10 a.m. until service 11 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery.

Funeral Home
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 18, 2019
