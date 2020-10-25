On Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 2:04 p.m., Carrie Bell Moorer became an Angel to be with her husband, Jimmie Moorer Sr., daughter Melody Ayers, and a host of other loved ones. She is survived by her two children, Linda and Jimmie Moorer, Jr.; three grandchildren, Candice and Jessica Moorer, and Anthony Ayers; five great grandchildren Kelso, Jayla, Janaya, Nevaeh, and Lyric Moorer. Friends may unite with the family on Wednesday, October 28 at 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Evangel Cathedral, 13901 Central Ave., Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. Arrangements by Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home.