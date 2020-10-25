1/1
CARRIE MOORER
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CARRIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Carrie BELL Moorer  
On Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 2:04 p.m., Carrie Bell Moorer became an Angel to be with her husband, Jimmie Moorer Sr., daughter Melody Ayers, and a host of other loved ones. She is survived by her two children, Linda and Jimmie Moorer, Jr.; three grandchildren, Candice and Jessica Moorer, and Anthony Ayers; five great grandchildren Kelso, Jayla, Janaya, Nevaeh, and Lyric Moorer. Friends may unite with the family on Wednesday, October 28 at 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Evangel Cathedral, 13901 Central Ave., Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. Arrangements by Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Evangel Cathedral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A.
Two Locations
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD 20601
(301) 632-6624
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 24, 2020
Linda, my deepest condolences to you and your family. May GOD supply the strength you need
Pamela Runions
Friend
October 24, 2020
Ms Carrie is what I called her. She helped me raise my son. She was his babysitter but so much more. She loved him like her own. She was quiet woman never said too much. My love and condolences goes out to her family during this difficult time.
Theressa Burton
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved