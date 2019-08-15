CARRIE CECELIA TAYLOR
Carrie Cecelia Taylor, 98, passed on August 9, 2019 in LaPlata, MD. Born May 25 1921 in Allens Fresh, MD, one of eight children of Madeline and George Butler, she was educated in public and private schools in Charles County, Md and attended Maryland State University at Princess Anne. She worked at the Veterans Administration for 39 years. Survivors include daughter Monique Taylor, sons Ronald (Pennie) and Larry (Sherlyn), eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren , three great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Viewing will be at 9 to 10 a.m, followed by funeral mass Friday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1029 Monroe St., NE, Washington, D.C. Burial will be at Maryland National Cemetery, 13300 Baltimore Ave., Laurel, MD.