

CARRIE OLIVIA WILSON

A long-time resident of the Washington, DC area, died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Born on August 10,1934 in South Carolina to William and Ada Clinkscale. She had nine children, Marilyn, Bernard, Gerald, Anthony, Angela, Tara, Mika, Lisa and Daryl. She raised her two granddaughters, Candace and Kelly. Also survived by sisters, Julia Allen and Margo Clinkscale, 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren they all brought great joy to her life. She also leaves behind four Godchildren who all touched her heart. Services will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, Full Gospel Lighthouse Church, 5948 Addison Rd., Capital Heights, MD, Bishop Patterson. Viewing 11 a.m. Family service 12:30 p.m. ALL MUST WEAR MASK- OR NO ENTRY. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.



