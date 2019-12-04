The Washington Post

CARRINGTON CHARLES

Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Notice
CHARLES WARDELL CARRINGTON  

Entered eternal rest on Sunday, November 24, 2019. at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Maryland. Beloved father of Tamara L. Muhammad; grandfather of Saniya Muhammad; brother-in-law of Juanita Carrington. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5, 2019 6 to 8 p.m. at McGuire Funeral Service, 7400 Georgia Ave., NW,, Washington, DC. Celebration of Life on Friday, December 6 at 11 a.m. at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ. 5301 N. Capitol St., NE, Washington DC. Public viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 4, 2019
