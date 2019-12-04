CHARLES WARDELL CARRINGTON
Entered eternal rest on Sunday, November 24, 2019. at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Maryland. Beloved father of Tamara L. Muhammad; grandfather of Saniya Muhammad; brother-in-law of Juanita Carrington. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5, 2019 6 to 8 p.m. at McGuire Funeral Service, 7400 Georgia Ave., NW,, Washington, DC. Celebration of Life on Friday, December 6 at 11 a.m. at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ. 5301 N. Capitol St., NE, Washington DC. Public viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.