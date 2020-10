Or Copy this URL to Share

Carrol J. Cline (Age 87)

Of Great Falls, VA, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Loving wife of the late LTC Ralph M. Cline; survived by son, Gary Cline and wife, Barbara; Jennifer Harris, and husband, Don; Robert Cline; and five grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Adams-Green Funeral Home in Herndon, VA.



