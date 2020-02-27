The Washington Post

Carrol Ann Johnson "JUDY"  

A native Washingtonian, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 due to complications of a heart attack. She leaves to mourn her daughters, Kenya Williams and Renee Cabral; her sister, Nancy J. Gaskins; and a host of grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She was predeceased by Steven Johnson (son), Jannie Lindsey (mother), and Carlos Johnson (brother). Family will receive friends for a memorial service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church FELLOWSHIP HALL, 1908 North Capitol Street, NW, Washington, DC.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 27, 2020
