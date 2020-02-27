Carrol Ann Johnson "JUDY"
A native Washingtonian, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 due to complications of a heart attack. She leaves to mourn her daughters, Kenya Williams and Renee Cabral; her sister, Nancy J. Gaskins; and a host of grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She was predeceased by Steven Johnson (son), Jannie Lindsey (mother), and Carlos Johnson (brother). Family will receive friends for a memorial service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church FELLOWSHIP HALL, 1908 North Capitol Street, NW, Washington, DC.