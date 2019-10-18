Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARROL OWENS Jr.. View Sign Service Information Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home 1500 West Braddock Road Alexandria , VA 22302 (703)-998-9200 Memorial service 1:30 PM St. John's Episcopal Church 1525 H Street Washington , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

OWENS Carroll Wallace Owens, Jr. Passed away peacefully at his home in Alexandria, VA surrounded by his loving family on October 12, 2019. His life was a testament to the things he cherished most - his family and friends, his alma mater, and the Chesapeake Bay. To these and other causes, he gladly gave of his time and resources. He was born on October 17, 1940, in Norfolk, VA, to Carroll Sr. and Juliette Brumfield. An outstanding athlete at Maury High School in Norfolk, Carroll went on to play football and tennis for the College of William and Mary. After graduating from W&M in 1963, Carroll served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army at Fort Ord in California. By that time, he had married the love of his life, Patrisia "Patty" Bayliss, and they had welcomed their first child, Carroll III (Coby). Upon his discharge from the Army, the family returned to Virginia in 1966, where their daughter, Catherine (Carrie) was born. Carroll entered the securities business where he worked until his retirement in 2012. During his professional career and afterwards, Carroll worked continuously in support of W&M. His efforts resulted in restoring the statue of Lord Botetourt that stands in front of the Wren Building and the creation of a statue of James Monroe, one of W&M's distinguished alumni. Along with the help of other alumni, Carroll helped raise funds for the restoration of the Wren Building. Carroll and Patty have also been significant supporters of the Muscarelle Museum of Art. Carroll served on the Board of Directors of W&M's endowment foundation and created the Owens Foundation that has financially supported many activities and departments of W&M and which awards the Monroe Scholarship annually to a deserving undergraduate student. Carroll's contributions to his beloved alma mater were recognized when he was named a recipient of the W&M Alumni Medallion, the highest award given by the W&M Alumni Association. The Owens Foundation also provides a fellowship endowment for a graduate student at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science ("VIMS"), William and Mary's school of marine science. Being a child of Tidewater, Carroll loved the Bay and participated in every way he could to support VIMS, knowing that its science will help restore and protect the Bay in the future. His involvement with VIMS included serving as President of its endowment foundation board and its advisory council for which Carroll was a long-term member. Carroll received VIMS' Pathfinder Award in recognition for his commitment, service and devotion to VIMS and the Chesapeake Bay. In every area of his life Carroll collected cherished friends. Carroll was a member of Kappa Alpha at W&M and the gatherings with his fraternity brothers were always special times. One of his greatest joys was traveling the Intracoastal Waterways alongside his pal, Bunny Bryant. The friendships gained through his professional career at Reynolds Securities, Johnston Lemon & Co. and Davenport & Co. were dear to him. Carroll also greatly valued the friends he made at All Saints Sharon Chapel, the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, and from the years spent living in the Gloucester community. Above all else, family was most important. Carroll was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved watching the children and grandchildren grow up and being able to play a part in helping them along the way. He relished the time that the extended Owens family would gather annually at Kenilware, his Gloucester home. With Patty by his side all the way, Carroll lived a full and happy life. Carroll is survived by his wife, Patty, of 57 years, their two children, Carroll "Coby" W. Owens III (Elizabeth) and Catherine "Carrie" E. Owens Garland (Jim) both of Alexandria VA and six grandchildren, Bayley, Emily, Ellie, Catherine, Jack and Benjamin, his sister, Diane Owens Lehner and brother, Donald Owens (Harlean), four nieces, Mary Nell Lehner, Molly Wolff (John), Sarah Allgeier (Paul), and Julia Lehner, and two nephews, Scott Owens (Michelle) and Daniel Owens (Lindsey) and a host of loving great nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held Thursday, October 24 at 1:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 1525 H Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 with reception to follow at 3 p.m. at Belle Haven Country Club 6023 Fort Hunt Rd. Alexandria, VA 22307; and Sunday, November 3 at 12 noon in the Wren Chapel of the Sir Christopher Wren Building on the campus of the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA with reception to follow in the Great Hall of the Wren Building. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation in memory of Carroll so that his love for the Bay will continue to live on: mail donations to 6 Herndon Ave. Annapolis, MD 21403 or donate online at cbf.org 