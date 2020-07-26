1/1
CARROLL and SHIRLEY RUSH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CARROLL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CARROLL RUSH  and  SHIRLEY RUSH  
Carroll K. Jr. and Shirley A. Rush will be laid to rest on August 5, 2020. The interment, a graveside service will be held at Mount Comfort Cemetery, Alexandria, VA at 11 a.m.Shirley, age 76, passed away on April 16, 2019 after a short illness and Carroll "Tody", age 87, passed on April 6, 2020 due to Dementia. John, Alan, Brian, Ken and their families hope that this will bring a closure for them and that they may Rest in Peace Together, Forever.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved