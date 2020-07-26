

CARROLL RUSH and SHIRLEY RUSH

Carroll K. Jr. and Shirley A. Rush will be laid to rest on August 5, 2020. The interment, a graveside service will be held at Mount Comfort Cemetery, Alexandria, VA at 11 a.m.Shirley, age 76, passed away on April 16, 2019 after a short illness and Carroll "Tody", age 87, passed on April 6, 2020 due to Dementia. John, Alan, Brian, Ken and their families hope that this will bring a closure for them and that they may Rest in Peace Together, Forever.



