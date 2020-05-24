CARROLL DAVIS
C. Stanley Davis, born October 31, 1924 in Baltimore, Maryland, died in Rockville, Maryland on May 15, 2020 at noon, after a two-year battle with cancer at the age of 95. An avid golfer, he was a member of the Montgomery Village Golf Club for decades. He was a WWII
veteran, recipient of the Purple Heart
, with the 17th Airborne. He is survived by his daughter, Carol S. Davis, nephews John R. Davis and Richard C. Davis, grandnieces, Taylor, Megan, and Kaleigh, and grandnephew, Mathew Davis. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers donations - with a memo indicating that this gift is in memory of Stan Davis - may be directed to support cancer research at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, PO Box 17029 Baltimore, MD 21297-1029. www.hopkinsmedicine.org/kimmel_cancer_center/our_center/charitable_giving/in_lieu_of.html