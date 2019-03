CARROLL E. GARLAND



On Monday, June 11, 2018 the beloved husband of Brenda A. Garland, father of April M. Blouin, Linda J. Nichols, Carl E. Garland, and five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews departed this world. He was predeceased in death by an infant son, Carroll E. Jr., and the late Craig M. and Christopher C. Garland

Carroll was born May 31, 1929 in St. Albans, Vermont, the third son of Malcolm Earl and Blanche Barrett Garland. In May 1945, he enlisted in the US Army and served in Italy with the 88th Infantry (Blue Devil) Division. In April 1949, he returned to St. Albans. When the Korean War began in June 1950, he was called to active duty in October of that year, and served with the 2nd Infantry (Indian Head) Division during some of the fiercest battles. Upon returning to Vermont, on a GI Bill, he graduated as a Machinist from a trade school, sponsored by a local university. When a recession hit in the mid 50's, he lost his job. Unable to find work in his profession, he returned to the only life he knew as a soldier. Carroll served in his third war, Vietnam, three one year tours. Upon retirement from the US Army in January 1973, Carroll went to work, as a Machinist, for the Naval Research Laboratories (NRL) in Washington, DC. Here, he learned about the US Naval Sea Cadet Corp and jumped back into uniform. For the next 28 years, Carroll learned the proud traditions of the Navy, retiring from the US Naval Sea Cadet Corp as a Lieutenant Commander in 2007.

A memorial service is being held at the Ft. Myer Old Post Chapel, Ft. Myer, VA on March 7, 2019 at 9 a.m.