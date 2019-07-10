The Washington Post

CARROLL HOLT Jr.

CARROLL R. HOLT, JR. (Age 86)  

On Monday, July 8, 2019, of Bethany Beach, DE. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Jane Holt; father of Richard C. Holt, Deborah M. Curtin, Elizabeth A. Dobson, Robert J. Holt, William R. Holt, Daniel J. Holt, and David M. Holt. Also survived by 17 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Thursday, from 2 to 4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 4900 Strathmore Avenue, Garrett Park, MD, on Friday, July 12 at 12:30 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge at www.patokarefugefriends.org.

Published in The Washington Post on July 10, 2019
