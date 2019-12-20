

CARROLL S. HOWELLS



of Baltimore, Maryland, daughter of Frank Shaw and Genevieve Jeffries Shaw, passed away peacefully Sunday night, December 15, 2019. She was 84. In 1955, she married Richard Ignatius Susco, and she is survived by their two daughters, Christina Susco Jensema, and Carroll Ann Susco. She married in 1978 Henry C. Howells, III. They both then moved to Mason Neck, VA. She had many pursuits there, including The Hallowing Point Garden Club, The Women's Committee of the National Symphony Orchestra, as well as travelling and skiing. She had a 30-year career in real estate, working for Springfield Realty and Weichart Realty.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father (Frank and Genevieve Shaw), Richard Ignatius Susco, and Henry Howells, III, as well as her step-daughter Margaret Howells Owen. She is survived by four stepchildren, Dr. Katherine Howells, Henry Howells, IV, Julie Howells Avalon, and William Howells, as well as grandchildren Brad, Andrew, John, Claire, Anna, Heather, Chase, Arden, William, Michelle, Emma, and Sam and three great grandchildren, Ava, Mason, and John.

A memorial service will be held at the Jefferson Funeral Chapel at 5755 Castwellian Drive, Alexandria, Virginia, 22315, on Saturday February 1, 2020, with a reception and light refreshments to follow. The internment will be held in Arlington Cemetery summer of 2020.

Flowers are welcomed, although Carroll S. Howells was involved in several charities, including The American Cancer Society, Doctors without Borders, and The National Alliance for the Mentally Ill. Donations to charities are welcomed.