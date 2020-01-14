

CARROLL GRAHAM JONES (Age 83)



Died peacefully of natural causes on January 11, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Colby Jones; daughter, Rebecca Jones (Donald); sons, Graham Jones (Diane) and Stephen Jones (Rachel); and grandchildren, Jack and Sydney Jones.

Carroll was born March 31, 1936, in Wilson, North Carolina. An engineer by training and career public servant, he earned degrees from North Carolina State University, The George Washington University and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. He served the United States Air Force as an officer and civilian, ultimately retiring as a deputy assistant secretary in 1994.

Before moving to Richmond in 2019, Carroll lived in Annandale, Virginia, for 51 years. He was deeply committed to mentoring young people and was a beloved basketball coach and scoutmaster. Carroll believed in doing more than was required and taking less than he was entitled to. Thus, he left the world a better place than he found it.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, January 17, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue, Richmond, Virginia, 23230.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends consider a memorial donation to the .