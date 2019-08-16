

CARROLL THOMAS



Carroll Thomas was an easy man to love. He was a good and decent man who had a quiet strength about him. Carroll was courteous, kind and thoughtful. He was honest and he was so caring and supportive to his family. Carroll was the guy you sought out for sound counsel when you couldn't sort out the problems in your life. He was energetic, organized, detail oriented and his memory seemed limitless.

Carroll's priorities were always family, God and country. He loved America and served his country so heroically in World War II . Carroll piloted landing craft from ship to Japanese held islands in the Pacific theater, ferrying Marines to assault the enemy fortified beaches. We owe him and his generation so much respect and gratitude. He loved attending Navy reunions with Shirlie for many years and visiting with his old comrades.

Carroll loved the Chesapeake Bay and spent many seasons working on an oyster buy boat, buying oysters from watermen and taking their bounty to coastal processors. He loved steamed crabs, oysters and crab cakes. Carroll loved raising roses and daylilies with Shirlie and their front yard flower beds were spectacular.

Carroll passed away on August 13, 2019. We will miss this sweet, sensitive man who loved us all so unconditionally and was a blessing God graced us with. May God's peace be with you and all who had the great good fortune to have known you.

Carroll was preceded in death by his wife Shirlie, his parents, Randolph and Ida Thomas, brother Walter Thomas, sister Imogene Russell and niece Donna Russell. Survived by nephew, Richard Russell (wife Jeannie), and daughter, Connie Boyers (husband Russell), son Kenneth Donaldson (wife Rudi), grand children Jessica Fumarolo (husband Lenny) and Glenn Donaldson (Sara), great grandchildren Willie (Corinne), Whitney and Brandon.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Highway Falls Church, VA 22042. Condolences may be offered at