Carroll F. Towey passed away on September 24, 2020 at his home in Arlington, VA. He was born in Boston, MA on January 30, 1932. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Miriam Quinlan Towey, and three children. A visitation is to be held on October 11 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home in Arlington, VA and a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the Cathedral of St. Thomas More on October 12 at 10 a.m. See full obituary at: