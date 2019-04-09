Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARTER CAFRITZ.



CARTER DETRE CAFRITZ



A real estate developer for over 60 years in the nation's capitol, died on April 4, 2019 at Sibley Hospital. He was 82.

Mr. Cafritz was involved in Washington-area civic and charitable causes. He was a vibrant man with a contagious laugh; he was loyal and generous to his many friends. Mr. Cafritz was a loving husband, involved father and he adored his grandchildren.

His Visitation will be on Saturday, April 13, 2019, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20016.

As many of you know, Carter fought a long, hard battle with MDS. Carter was able to add years to his life thanks to countless donations of blood from the American Red Cross, for which we are forever grateful. In lieu of flowers, please consider participating in your local blood drives. We also plan on creating a charity in Carter's honor; more information to be shared at a later date.