Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARTER CAFRITZ. View Sign

CAFRITZ CARTER CAFRITZ BUILDER, ENTREPENEUR AND PHILANTHROPIST Carter Detre Cafritz, a real estate developer for over 60 years in the nation's capitol, died on April 4, 2019 at Sibley Hospital. He was 82. One of the three sons of real estate magnate Morris Cafritz and his wife, hostess Gwendolyn Cafritz, Carter was born on January 23rd, 1937 and grew up in Washington, DC. Beginning in the late 1950s he worked closely with his father and the Cafritz Company on downtown construction sites, helping to develop several landmark Washington buildings, including the Universal North and South buildings on Connecticut Avenue and the River House apartments in Pentagon City, VA. Mr. Cafritz was an active figure in the Washington area's real estate community. As chairman of DC-based Carter Cafritz Development, he directed a range of projects and management initiatives in commercial and residential real estate. During his career he was involved in a number of major development projects including 1775 Eye Street, 1660 L Street, 1717 K Street, The Brinkley House Apartments in College Park, Maryland and Capitol City Plaza at 77 K Street NE. An ever-curious man, Mr. Cafritz's entrepreneurial spirit inspired him to take a leap into technology when he created an Internet firm, Digital Select in his 60's. The firm was one of the first providers of high-speed DSL Internet service in the Washington, DC area. Mr. Cafritz was also involved in Washington-area civic and charitable causes. He was a grantor and trustee of the Carter and Melissa Cafritz Charitable Trust, which supports education and the arts. He served as a Trustee on the boards of Metropolitan Planning and Housing, WETA - where he had worked as a cameraman and documentary filmmaker - and the Duke Ellington School of the Arts. He was an active supporter of THEARC and Building Bridges Across America. He spearheaded the DC Police Community Out Reach Program and was also involved with Martha's Table. Mr. Cafritz was a member of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Economics Club of Washington, DC, Brookings Institution, and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute. Mr. Cafritz was a vibrant man with a contagious laugh. He was loyal and generous to his many friends. He had a passion for food, an innate scientific curiosity and a special interest in the function of all things mechanical. He loved photography and filmmaking and could often be found in his darkroom working on family photo albums and movies. Mr. Cafritz was a loving husband, involved father and he adored his grandchildren. Mr. Cafritz is survived by his wife of 48 years, Melissa Bertholf Cafritz of Washington, DC; their four children, Carlson Cafritz and fiancée, Annemie Dundon, of Aspen, CO, Kendall Cafritz of Washington, DC, Andrea Hamor and husband, Brian, of Stowe, VT; Emily Cafritz and husband, Ali Umar, of Washington, DC; grandchildren, Stella Hamor of Stowe, VT and Lucia Hamor of Stowe, VT and his two brothers, Calvin Cafritz of Washington, DC and Conrad Cafritz of Washington, DC. His visitation will be on Saturday, April 13, 2019 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. At Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20016. Carter was able to add years to his life thanks to countless donations of blood from the American Red Cross, for which his family is forever grateful. In lieu of flowers, please consider participating in your local blood drives and making a donation to a in his honor.His visitation will be on Saturday, April 13, 2019 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. At Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20016. Carter was able to add years to his life thanks to countless donations of blood from the American Red Cross, for which his family is forever grateful. In lieu of flowers, please consider participating in your local blood drives and making a donation to a in his honor.

CAFRITZ CARTER CAFRITZ BUILDER, ENTREPENEUR AND PHILANTHROPIST Carter Detre Cafritz, a real estate developer for over 60 years in the nation's capitol, died on April 4, 2019 at Sibley Hospital. He was 82. One of the three sons of real estate magnate Morris Cafritz and his wife, hostess Gwendolyn Cafritz, Carter was born on January 23rd, 1937 and grew up in Washington, DC. Beginning in the late 1950s he worked closely with his father and the Cafritz Company on downtown construction sites, helping to develop several landmark Washington buildings, including the Universal North and South buildings on Connecticut Avenue and the River House apartments in Pentagon City, VA. Mr. Cafritz was an active figure in the Washington area's real estate community. As chairman of DC-based Carter Cafritz Development, he directed a range of projects and management initiatives in commercial and residential real estate. During his career he was involved in a number of major development projects including 1775 Eye Street, 1660 L Street, 1717 K Street, The Brinkley House Apartments in College Park, Maryland and Capitol City Plaza at 77 K Street NE. An ever-curious man, Mr. Cafritz's entrepreneurial spirit inspired him to take a leap into technology when he created an Internet firm, Digital Select in his 60's. The firm was one of the first providers of high-speed DSL Internet service in the Washington, DC area. Mr. Cafritz was also involved in Washington-area civic and charitable causes. He was a grantor and trustee of the Carter and Melissa Cafritz Charitable Trust, which supports education and the arts. He served as a Trustee on the boards of Metropolitan Planning and Housing, WETA - where he had worked as a cameraman and documentary filmmaker - and the Duke Ellington School of the Arts. He was an active supporter of THEARC and Building Bridges Across America. He spearheaded the DC Police Community Out Reach Program and was also involved with Martha's Table. Mr. Cafritz was a member of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Economics Club of Washington, DC, Brookings Institution, and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute. Mr. Cafritz was a vibrant man with a contagious laugh. He was loyal and generous to his many friends. He had a passion for food, an innate scientific curiosity and a special interest in the function of all things mechanical. He loved photography and filmmaking and could often be found in his darkroom working on family photo albums and movies. Mr. Cafritz was a loving husband, involved father and he adored his grandchildren. Mr. Cafritz is survived by his wife of 48 years, Melissa Bertholf Cafritz of Washington, DC; their four children, Carlson Cafritz and fiancée, Annemie Dundon, of Aspen, CO, Kendall Cafritz of Washington, DC, Andrea Hamor and husband, Brian, of Stowe, VT; Emily Cafritz and husband, Ali Umar, of Washington, DC; grandchildren, Stella Hamor of Stowe, VT and Lucia Hamor of Stowe, VT and his two brothers, Calvin Cafritz of Washington, DC and Conrad Cafritz of Washington, DC. His visitation will be on Saturday, April 13, 2019 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. At Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20016. Carter was able to add years to his life thanks to countless donations of blood from the American Red Cross, for which his family is forever grateful. In lieu of flowers, please consider participating in your local blood drives and making a donation to a in his honor.His visitation will be on Saturday, April 13, 2019 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. At Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20016. Carter was able to add years to his life thanks to countless donations of blood from the American Red Cross, for which his family is forever grateful. In lieu of flowers, please consider participating in your local blood drives and making a donation to a in his honor. Funeral Home Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC

5130 Wisconsin Ave NW

Washington , DC 20016

(202) 966-6400 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close