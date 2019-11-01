CARTER EUGENE HOWARD (Age 82)
Of Middleburg, VA. He departed this life peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his residence. Eugene was born on December 16, 1936 in Middleburg, VA to the late Nannie Virginia Styles Howard and Harry John Howard. Eugene leaves to cherish his memory his lovely wife, Mary Helen Howard; sons, Austin E. Howard (Denise) of Front Royal, VA, Carter N. Howard of Middleburg, VA, W. Greg Howard (Michele) of Warrenton VA; daughter, Mary Ann Howard (Ron Boston) of Middleburg, VA; brother, Raymond Howard (Betty) of Sterling, VA; grandchildren, Tyrone Bryant (Sherree), Maurice Bryant, Donavan Howard, Juanita Howard (Marquis), Kevin Howard (Joanna), RaShawnda Howard (Adrian); 11 great-granchildren and a host of nieces nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing and visitation from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 and Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 a.m. at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 35286 Snake Hill Rd., Middleburg, VA 20117. Interment Mt. Zion Memorial Park Cemetery, Middleburg, VA. Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service, Serving No. Virginia, Eric S. Lyles, VA. Lic. VA/MD/DC, 1-800-388-1913.