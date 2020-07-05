Of Vienna, VA passed away June 25, 2020 in Fairfax Virginia. Catherine (Kay or Katz to her friends and family) was born February 25, 1927 in Ossining, NY. Her parents, Michael Holohan and Katherine Fitzgerald Holohan, both formerly of Countys Kilkenny and Kerry Ireland, moved to Ossining from New York City. She was preceeded in death by her husband of 55 years Edward Stephens McCarthy (Steve) of Arlington, VA.Catherine grew up in Ossining, NY, and after high school worked in New York City. Interested in travelling, she answered a want ad in the paper looking for those interested in seeing the world. She was hired by the newly formed CIA and moved to Washington, DC. There she met and eventually married Steve.Catherine is survived by her five children, Eileen Grant (John) of Alexandria, VA, Kathleen Dache (Gerard) of Fairfax, VA, Daniel McCarthy (Katie) of Herndon, VA, John McCarthy (Nancy) of Reston, VA and Patrick McCarthy (Ariane) of Arlington, VA. She is also survived by her brother Joseph Patrick Holohan of Ossining NY. She also has 17 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.Relatives and friends are invited to Catherine's Life Celebration at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on Monday July 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Rd., Vienna, VA on Tuesday, July 7, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Columbia Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences and fond memories of Catherine may be offered to the family at: