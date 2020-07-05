1/1
Cartherine McCarthy
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cartherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Catherine Holohan McCarthy  (Age 93)  
Of Vienna, VA passed away June 25, 2020 in Fairfax Virginia. Catherine (Kay or Katz to her friends and family) was born February 25, 1927 in Ossining, NY. Her parents, Michael Holohan and Katherine Fitzgerald Holohan, both formerly of Countys Kilkenny and Kerry Ireland, moved to Ossining from New York City. She was preceeded in death by her husband of 55 years Edward Stephens McCarthy (Steve) of Arlington, VA.Catherine grew up in Ossining, NY, and after high school worked in New York City. Interested in travelling, she answered a want ad in the paper looking for those interested in seeing the world. She was hired by the newly formed CIA and moved to Washington, DC. There she met and eventually married Steve.Catherine is survived by her five children, Eileen Grant (John) of Alexandria, VA, Kathleen Dache (Gerard) of Fairfax, VA, Daniel McCarthy (Katie) of Herndon, VA, John McCarthy (Nancy) of Reston, VA and Patrick McCarthy (Ariane) of Arlington, VA. She is also survived by her brother Joseph Patrick Holohan of Ossining NY. She also has 17 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.Relatives and friends are invited to Catherine's Life Celebration at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on Monday July 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Rd., Vienna, VA on Tuesday, July 7, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Columbia Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences and fond memories of Catherine may be offered to the family at:

www.moneyandking.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved