HADLER Caryl Loggins Hadler (Age 98) Died in her home from complications of a stroke on January 28, 2020. She was born on May 18, 1921 in Washington, DC, the daughter of Lilian and James Loggins. Raised in the city, she was in the inaugural graduating class at Woodrow Wilson High School. After graduating from Wilson Teacher's College, she worked for Monroe Calculating Machine Company. She married Jacques Bauer (Jack) Hadler, a Naval Academy graduate, in 1942. She lived most of her adult life in Montgomery County, Maryland, residing in Silver Spring, for her last six years. Caryl was an extraordinary, loving, generous, attentive mother, grandmother and friend. She was an extroverted, "people' person who embraced life and adventure. While raising their four children, she worked as a foreign student coordinator for American Field Service and the Embassy of Kuwait. She became the "American mother' to innumerable foreign students, including the 10 who lived with and became much loved members of her family. After her children were grown, she became an intrepid traveler, visiting family and friends, and touring in countries in six continents, where she appreciated the many cultures and religions she was fortunate to encounter. She made frequent visits to Kuwait, where her former students welcomed her as a beloved family member. She delighted in the time she spent with her family at their beach cottage. She loved gardening and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, and playing bridge, Scrabble, and Mahjong with family and friends. Caryl was a founding and active member of St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church in Bethesda, singing in the choir, serving in leadership and on committees, including several seminarian training committees. She was a volunteer at the Washington Hospital Center for 50 years. One of her favorite passions became doll collecting. She was a member of Dollology Club of Washington D.C. until her death. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 75 years, Jack, her daughter-in-law, Susan Johnson Hadler, and her Kuwaiti son Abdullah Al-Zamel. She is survived by her four children, the Reverend Jacques B Hadler Jr. of Washington, DC, James L Hadler, MD (Alice) of New Haven, CT, Stephen C Hadler, MD (Claudia) of Atlanta, GA and Susan C Hadler, MD of Chapel Hill, NC, and by 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She enriched each family member's life immeasurably and her memory is treasured by all. The family is grateful for the wonderful care provided by Lovely Kouadio, Musu Massaley, Khadija Saspo-Sankoh, Asnakech Legesse, and Joan Straker during her last year of life. The family thanks Holy Cross Hospice for its invaluable help in the last month of Caryl's life. A celebration of Caryl's life will take place in the future, when COVID-19 restrictions allow for safe gatherings. The family will post an announcement prior to the event in the Washington Post. In lieu of flowers, for anyone wishing to donate to a charity in Caryl's memory, please consider Whitman Walker Health, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Doctors Without Borders
