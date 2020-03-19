

CARYN J. ISAACS



Caryn J. Isaacs (nee Golland), of Brookville, MD, passed away on March 15, 2020 at the age of 69. She is survived by her beloved husband, Dr. Frederick A. Isaacs; children, Yisroel 'Scott' (Rachel) Isaacs, Marc Isaacs, and Jessica Isaacs; brother, Allen (Sheryl) Golland; and grandchildren, Shlomo, David, Ahuva, Shira, Yehuda, and Seth Isaacs. She was predeceased by her parents, Lillian and Bernard Golland.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth Joseph Congregation, 515 E Bethany Home Road, Phoenix, AZ 85012. Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC.