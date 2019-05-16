CARYN ANN WHITE (Age 56)
Passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her home. Born in Pascagoula, MS to the late Zoa Cutler White and Edward Wilson. She received her B.A. in Special Education from Vanderbilt University and her M.Ed. from Tennessee State University. Caryn spent 20 years teaching in the Metro Nashville Public School System, worked for DC Public Schools and then moved to Savannah, GA. She is survived by her sister, Laurie Miller; niece, Logan Miller and nephew, Landon Miller; godson, Joniel Bostick-Delgado, and many friends. She will be missed by her beloved dog, Ally. There will be a memorial service at a later date in Mobile, AL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to specialolympics.org
.